Teen trapped inside old bank vault in Florida

Wednesday, November 28 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Florida fire officials are trying to free a teenager locked inside a bank vault at an old Bank of America location.

According to NBC 6, police believe the teen was with another boy when they trespassed into the building.

Several emergency units are responding to the building.

