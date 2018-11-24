61°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen taken to hospital after accidental shooting
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to an apartment complex for a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at the Cambridge Apartments on Bob Pettit Boulevard. Authorities say, a teen accidently shot himself in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
No further details were provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firetruck riding Santa helps local non-profit collected canned goods
-
Denham Springs unveils Christmas lights display
-
Families searching for perfect Christmas tree a day after Thanksgiving
-
Early voting starts tomorrow; hotel tax on Gonzales ballot
-
Shoppers swarm Mall of La. for Black Friday