Teen suspect, slain officer identified in records

Photo: ABC News

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) - Court records say the teen arrested after a female Maryland police officer was fatally injured told a detective he drove a Jeep toward the officer.

A statement of probable cause dated Tuesday says Dawnta Anthony Harris was taken into custody near where the Jeep was found abandoned. The probable cause statement says the slain Baltimore County officer was Amy Caprio.

Scott Shellenberger, the state's attorney for Baltimore County, told The Associated Press that the 16-year-old has been charged as an adult. Court records show he faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The Associated Press does not ordinarily identify underage suspects unless they face adult charges. The records don't list an attorney for Harris and attempts to people believed to be his family members were not immediately successful.

A court hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m.

The document says officers responding to the scene found Caprio suffering from traumatic injuries in the roadway. A search was underway Monday morning for three other suspects.