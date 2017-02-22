58°
Teen shot in hand in Plaquemine

By: Austin Hart

PLAQUEMINE - A teenager has been shot in the hand and wrist in Plaquemine, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Department.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi confirms a teenage victim was shot in the hand and wrist on James Street Wednesday evening before 10 p.m.

IPSO is now investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

