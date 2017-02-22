58°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen shot in hand in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A teenager has been shot in the hand and wrist in Plaquemine, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Department.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi confirms a teenage victim was shot in the hand and wrist on James Street Wednesday evening before 10 p.m.
IPSO is now investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Soldier reunites with family and friends at Baton Rouge airport
-
Teen crash victim remembered with balloon release
-
After a dozen floods, man moves into flood-free home
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: State Police back out of investigation into Sheriff Captain
-
Mother in critical condition after shooting on Lake Lawford Ct.