Teen rushed to hospital after reported shooting in New Roads

NEW ROADS - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon.

First responders went to the scene of a reported accidental shooting on Parent Street near Highway 10. Upon arrival, they found the teen with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his neck.

Sources confirm AirMed has been called to Point Coupee General Hospital to bring the victim to Baton Rouge.

A District 5 firefighter was also involved in a crash on the way to the shooting. No one in the crash was seriously injured.

A WBRZ News unit is at the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.