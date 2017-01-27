50°
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street

1 hour 4 minutes 45 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 4:23 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – An ambulance rushed a teenager to the hospital after crashing a stolen truck into a tree off Greenwell Street Friday afternoon.

The scene was taped off and the Baton Rouge Police Department traffic homicide division was called to investigate.  Police have not released specifics about the crash, but video recorded by WBRZ showed a truck crashed into a tree. Police did not release where the truck was stolen from at the time of this post. 

Witnesses tell News 2's Brett Buffington that the driver was 15 years old.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

