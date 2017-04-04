84°
Teen riding skateboard struck by car in Metairie

April 04, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via NOLA.com

METAIRIE - Authorities say a 14-year-old boy riding his skateboard was struck by a car and thrown into a canal in Metairie.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato told the Times-Picayune that the body is currently listened in "grave" condition after the accident occurred Monday evening. Fortunato says a 29-year-old woman was driving her vehicle when she hit the boy.

Fortunato says charges have not been filed against the woman. The woman told investigators she thought she hit something in the roadway, but didn't know what she hit.

The name of the woman has not been released.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center.

