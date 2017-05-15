Teen pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in 2015 deputy involved shooting

LIVINGSTON – A teen that was shot by deputies in Livingston Parish in 2015 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor aggravated assault Monday morning.

Matthew Peyronin was shot four times by one deputy and was arrested after spending time in the hospital. Louisiana State Police said Peyronin aimed a shotgun at the deputies who were responding to a 911 call that the teen was threatening suicide.

Peyronin's defense attorney argued that the incident happened very quickly and at the time of the shooting he was trying to defend his family and household.

He faced attempted second-degree murder of a police officer, but a grand jury opted to indict the teen with aggravated assault of a peace officer with a firearm.