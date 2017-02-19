Teen killed in fatal crash on LA 417

68°
POINTE COUPEE - A teenager was killed in a fatal crash on LA 417 early Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 17-year-old Clayton Jarreau of Ventress was killed while traveling southbound on LA 417 in a 2003 GMC Sierra around 3 a.m.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt and failed to take a turn properly. He suffered fatal injuries when his vehicle overturned.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash and a toxicology sample will be taken from Jarreau for analysis. 

