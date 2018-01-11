Teen killed in crash on LA 22 in St. Tammany Parish

MADISONVILLE - A teenage boy is dead after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of LA 1085 and LA 22. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Kiern was killed after he turned left at the intersection, into the path of another vehicle.

Kiern's vehicle was t-boned, leaving him with severe injuries. Police say he was then taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was checked at another hospital.

Impairment is not a suspected factor, however the crash remains under investigation.