Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Metairie

Image via WWL

METAIRIE, La. - Authorities say a shooting in Metairie left a 16-year-old girl dead and two other people injured.



The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release issued early Monday the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday.



Nola.com reports (http://bit.ly/2joKgFp) that a female victim who was driving a silver 2006 Honda vehicle and a male passenger in the front seat were injured and were listed in critical condition at a hospital. The 16-year-old was in the back seat and died at the scene. The Honda stopped when it hit a utility pole.



Sheriff's office spokesman Col. John Fortunato said the ages of the injured victims hadn't been determined but that they appeared older than the dead teen.



Authorities did not immediately have any suspects or a motive for the shooting.