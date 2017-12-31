28°
Teen injured in reported shooting on Lake Calais; fifth shooting in 24 hour span
BATON ROUGE - A person was injured and loaded into an ambulance after what was reported as a shooting, sources told WBRZ.
Baton Rouge Police Department officials said the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lake Calais Court, near Southpointe Drive.
Reporters on scene witnessed first responders load a male victim into the back of an ambulance. Sources tell WBRZ the victim was reportedly shot in the back. Reporters noted that he was sitting up when being treated by paramedics.
Sources say the 18-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Four other shootings had been previously reported since 3 p.m. Friday.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
