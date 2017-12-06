Teen indicted in random slaying of out-of-town trucker

BATON ROUGE - A grand jury has indicted a teenager on one count of murder after he killed an out-of-town truck driver in what appeared to be a completely random attack.

Landry Carter, 18, was arrested in connection with the death of Keith Odom in early August. Odom, from Tennessee, was murdered in a robbery while he was with his 18-wheeler in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard.

Police say Carter was also the suspect in a number of robberies of dollar stores across Baton Rouge in June and July. At the time, Carter was facing murder and four counts of armed robbery charges.

In a court appearance last week, Carter pleaded not guilty the armed robbery charges.