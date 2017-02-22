76°
Teen in custody related to Ascension cyberbullying investigation

February 22, 2017
GEISMAR - A teenager was taken into custody at Dutchtown High School Wednesday related to a cyberbullying investigation.

The sheriff's office handled the arrest, but could not provide the teenager's name due to their age. However, WBRZ has learned the teenager is a 16-year-old student at Dutchtown High. The situation remains under investigation, the Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office said, and could not provide specifics about the case.

The Ascension Parish School System said it was not able to speak on the situation.

The school district and sheriff's office are tied together in a strong anti-bullying campaign that solicits anonymous tips from students at each of the district's schools. It's not clear if the arrest Wednesday came about after a complaint to the tip line, though.

The campaign is called "Report Bullying!" It's built around a text message reporting system that is monitored by the sheriff's office. To report bullying, students can text to 847411, type in "APSO" and then text their tip. Click HERE to link to the website. 

