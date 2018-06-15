Teen in critical condition after 'near-drowning incident' at Six Flags in Maryland

Photo: WJLA

BOWIE, MD - A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a "near-drowning incident" at Six Flags America in Maryland on Wednesday, Prince George’s County Fire officials said.

The 14-year-old was rescued from a wave pool at the park and taken to a hospital after being treated by park officials and the county paramedics, said Six Flags spokeswoman Denise Stokes.

Stokes did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the near-drowning.

"The safety of our guests is always our highest priority," Stokes said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family."

The boy is an eighth-grader at Beltsville Academy who was at Six Flags for a class trip, Principal Leslie Lowe said in a letter to families Wednesday.

"A number of students who witnessed the incident were deeply affected by it," Lowe said in the letter. "A support team of school psychologists, professional school counselors, and pupil personnel workers from Prince George’s County Public Schools will be available tomorrow to provide counseling and support to students and staff. Counseling will continue to be available for both as long as necessary."

"I know that you join me in sending our very best wishes to the student’s family," Lowe added.