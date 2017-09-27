85°
Teen hurt in shooting at Alaska Street Park
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting at the Alaska Street Park Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Alaska Street near Roosevelt. Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot in the leg.
There is currently no word on the victim's condition.
