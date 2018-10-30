Teen held without bond after NC school shooting

Bobby McKeithen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A teen charged in the fatal shooting of a fellow student at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina, has made an initial court appearance.

Jatwan Cuffie appeared Tuesday afternoon in Mecklenburg County District Court, wearing a green jumpsuit and shackles at the waist. The 16-year-old ninth grader is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen. Authorities say McKeithen, a 10th grader, was shot before classes began Monday at Butler High School in the community of Matthews.

Cuffie's face showed virtually no emotion as Judge David Strickland addressed him. Public Defender Joel Adelman told Strickland that the teen poses no threat to the community and asked him to set bond at $10,000. He asked for Cuffie to be placed in his mother's custody at their home with electric monitoring.

Strickland said a decision on bond would be made at a hearing on Nov. 7. Cuffie is currently being held without bond.