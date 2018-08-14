91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen gets 55 years for killing grandfather, 2nd man

4 hours 5 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 10:47 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: American Press
JENNINGS (AP) - A 19-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to killing his grandfather and another man.
  
Jefferson Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy tells the American Press that Parker Gary of Jennings was sentenced to 55 years in prison on two manslaughter charges.
  
Gary received the maximum 40 years for shooting 60-year-old Warren Gary while he slept.
  
Investigators said theft was the apparent motive in Gary's death and that of 40-year-old Dedrick Gant of Jennings, whose body was found in a ditch.
  
Cassidy said Friday that Gary's sentences are consecutive.
  
Gary's friend Ryan Cole pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in Gant's death. He confessed to helping rob Gary's home but denied any knowledge of the killing days later.
  
Cole was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped a burglary charge.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days