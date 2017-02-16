43°
Teen denies trying to shoot student at Scotlandville high
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge high school freshman has pleaded not guilty after he was accused of trying to shoot a fellow student in the school's courtyard earlier this month.
The 14-year-old Scotlandville High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say the boy fired three shots Feb. 6 in a courtyard at the large public school following a confrontation with a few other students. No one was injured.
The teenager is also charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.
A trial has been set for April 12.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says this was the third time this school year in which a gun had been found on the school's campus.
