Teen denies trying to shoot student at Scotlandville high

1 hour 32 minutes 8 seconds ago February 16, 2017 Feb 16, 2017 Thursday, February 16 2017 February 16, 2017 7:08 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge high school freshman has pleaded not guilty after he was accused of trying to shoot a fellow student in the school's courtyard earlier this month.

The 14-year-old Scotlandville High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the boy fired three shots Feb. 6 in a courtyard at the large public school following a confrontation with a few other students. No one was injured.

The teenager is also charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.

A trial has been set for April 12.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says this was the third time this school year in which a gun had been found on the school's campus.

