Teen dead, six injured in Arkansas shooting

Photo: KAIT

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police say one man was killed and six people were wounded in a shooting in northeast Arkansas and one man has been arrested while a second man is being sought.



Police said in a news release that 18-year-old Monterio Barnes was dead at the scene of the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Jonesboro.



The conditions of the six wounded taken to hospital have not been disclosed.

According to a report from KAIT, 19-year-old Chauncey Jovon Thomas of Jonesboro turned himself into authorities Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

APolice are still seeking a second suspect, 20-year-od Kallius Jaciel Lane of Jonesboro, who is also wanted for first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery. Lane is considered armed and dangerous.



Police say the shooting occurred after a fight broke out during a private party in the basement of a building in downtown Jonesboro.