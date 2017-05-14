79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen dead, six injured in Arkansas shooting

1 hour 51 seconds ago May 14, 2017 May 14, 2017 Sunday, May 14 2017 May 14, 2017 7:54 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KAIT

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police say one man was killed and six people were wounded in a shooting in northeast Arkansas and one man has been arrested while a second man is being sought.

Police said in a news release that 18-year-old Monterio Barnes was dead at the scene of the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Jonesboro.

The conditions of the six wounded taken to hospital have not been disclosed.

According to a report from KAIT, 19-year-old Chauncey Jovon Thomas of Jonesboro turned himself into authorities Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

APolice are still seeking a second suspect, 20-year-od Kallius Jaciel Lane of Jonesboro, who is also wanted for first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery. Lane is considered armed and dangerous. 

Police say the shooting occurred after a fight broke out during a private party in the basement of a building in downtown Jonesboro.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days