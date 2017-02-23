Teen crash victim remembered with balloon release

NEW ROADS - A high school student killed in a weekend crash was laid to rest Wednesday.



Students and staff at False River Academy held a balloon release in memory of 17-year-old Clayton Jarreau.



Jarreau died Sunday morning when his car veered off Highway 417 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Two friends survived the crash.



Family, friends, and classmates released balloons in his memory on the baseball field. For them, they say it was a somber reminder of how fast life can change.



"It's a horrible thing to go through," Morgan Boudreaux said. She was a close friend of Jarreau's, describing him as popular and full of life.



"Super sweet," she recalled. "Down to earth, respectful, honest. Honest guy whether you want it or not, he's going to give it to you."



Jarreau was a successful student athelete at False River Academy and was loved by many, including his teammates.



"It would always motivate me on how Clay would give 100 percent no matter what it was," one of his teammates said. "Even if it was a simple task. He would always give full effort into doing it."

"Even if he messed up, he would own up to what he did and took it like a champ."



Another teammate, Mikey Rayburn, remembered the fun times they shared together.



We always went to his house and rode dirt bikes," he said. "He really loved outdoors stuff, like riding dirt bikes and everything."



"Seeing everybody come together with such a small community and coming to support him and his family it's really what kind of touches all of our hearts."



Jarreau's baseball team plans to honor him at their game against Christian Life Academy Thursday in Baton Rouge.



