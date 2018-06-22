90°
Teen convicted of killing man, 79; chance at parole in 2041

Friday, June 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAKE CHARLES (AP) - A Louisiana teenager convicted of killing a 79-year-old man will have a chance at parole in 2041.
  
The only question was whether Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr.'s life sentence for first-degree murder would include the possibility of parole after 25 years.
  
He was convicted of killing Robert Colston Sr. in 2016, when Johnson was 16.
  
Johnson was tried as an adult, but his age excluded a death sentence.
  
News outlets report that prosecutors asked Judge Guy Bradberry not to allow parole.
  
KPLC-TV reports that public defender King Alexander countered that the U.S. Supreme Court has said teens should have a chance at parole unless they are permanently incorrigible and irretrievably depraved.
  
The American Press reports that Bradberry gave Johnson credit for time served.

