Teen considered 'armed and dangerous' after stealing guns

LAROUCHE - Three area law enforcement agencies are looking for a 14-year-old boy who stole two rifles Thursday in Galliano.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, a call came in before 4 a.m. Thursday saying Krisean Salinas had taken an AK-47 and an AR-15 from a residence. The weapons weren't loaded, and all ammunition was accounted for.

Salinas is 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has dark hair which was last seen styled with dreadlocks. Authorities say Salinas was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray pants. He had a dark navy backpack in his possession.

Along with the deputies in Lafourche, authorities in Terrebonne Parish and Houma are looking for the teen.

Salinas is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of his current whereabouts should call 911.