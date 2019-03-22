Teen charged for making threat against Assumption school

LAFOURCHE - Authorities arrested a 16-year-old Thibodaux boy in connection with a threat made against Assumption High School earlier this week.

Around 11:35 a.m. Thursday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the school regarding a possible threat. Several students had shown the administration a social media post which suggested someone was allegedly planning to "shoot up Assumption High School tomorrow.”

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities discovered the suspect posted a screenshot of a fake text message conversation on social media. The screenshot then circulated on other media sites.

Thursday afternoon, detectives with the from Lafourche and Assumption parishes worked to identify the teen suspect. While being questioned, the juvenile allegedly admitted his role in the incident.

The suspect was charged with false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux. The name of the suspect wasn't provided.

Investigators do not believe there is any credible or imminent threat to Assumption High School, and school resumed as normal on Friday.