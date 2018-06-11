Teen bicyclist struck, killed in Tangipahoa

TICKFAW - A crash involving a bicyclist has claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

Louisiana State Police say troopers were called to the scene of a crash around 5:20 a.m. Monday on LA 1064 near Milton Road.

Troopers say 17-year-old Tremaine Hughes of Ponchatoula was riding a Huffy mountain-style bicycle in the westbound lane of LA 1064 when he was struck by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by 24-year-old William Eugene Burris of Hammond.

Officials say Hughes' bike was not equipped with safety lights, and he was not wearing a helmet. The right front bumper of the Lacrosse crashed into the bicycle, and Hughes was ejected.

Hughes was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.