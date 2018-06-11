84°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen bicyclist struck, killed in Tangipahoa
TICKFAW - A crash involving a bicyclist has claimed the life of a 17-year-old.
Louisiana State Police say troopers were called to the scene of a crash around 5:20 a.m. Monday on LA 1064 near Milton Road.
Troopers say 17-year-old Tremaine Hughes of Ponchatoula was riding a Huffy mountain-style bicycle in the westbound lane of LA 1064 when he was struck by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by 24-year-old William Eugene Burris of Hammond.
Officials say Hughes' bike was not equipped with safety lights, and he was not wearing a helmet. The right front bumper of the Lacrosse crashed into the bicycle, and Hughes was ejected.
Hughes was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1