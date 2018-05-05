Teen arrested on multiple charges, throws Mt. Dew bottle at grandmother

BATON ROUGE - A teenager arrested Friday has been accused of domestic abuse battery, among other charges, after a history of attacks against a family member.

According to arrest records, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office received a document from Elderly Protective Services in reference to a case. The case disclosed allegations of physical abuse against the victim by her 19-year-old grandson Derek Fergeson, who resides with her.

According to the case, Fergeson allegedly threw a Mountain Dew bottle at the victim when he went into a "rage." The incident left the victim with a fist-sized bruise on her chest.

The document also states that Fergeson is often verbally abusive towards the victim, and has told her that he wishes she would die. The victim also disclosed in the form that she fears Fergeson when he goes into a "rage."

Throughout the investigation, authorities discovered six documented incidents involving Fergeson and the victim, five of them resulting in Fergeson's arrest.

Authorities made contact with the victim at her home on Friday. While officers were on the scene, Fergeson arrived at the residence. Booking records say Fergeson was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fergeson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with cruelty to persons with infirmities, domestic abuse battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.