Teen arrested in weekend shooting connected to Jan. attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - Police say a teen recently arrested in a weekend double shooting was also involved in a January attempted murder.

According to arrest documents, 18-year-old Chloe Tucker is connected to a shooting reported on Jan. 5 on Washington Avenue near N. 26th Street. At the scene, officers learned the victims were sitting inside a vehicle when they heard approximately five shots being fired at them from behind.

Earlier in the night, the victims had allegedly gotten into an argument with a suspect, later identified as Tucker.

Officers arrested Tucker on Tuesday for a Sunday shooting on N. Acadian Thruway. While speaking with authorities, Tucker allegedly admitted to her involvement in the shooting at the beginning of the year.

Tucker told police she gave the shooters the victim's address and descriptions. She then asked them to "take care" of the victims. The suspect said she was worried the victims would try to "come back to harm her" after their previous altercation.

For the January shooting, Tucker was charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.