Teen arrested in alleged rape at LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm last month was arrested Wednesday.

Garry Ray Thomas, 18, was booked into the parish prison on a count of third-degree rape.

The woman told investigators she, another woman and Thomas spent some time together on Nov. 17, drinking and smoking marijuana at an off-campus apartment. Thomas accompanied them back to their dorm, where he went to sleep with the other woman, according to an arrest warrant.

The woman who reported the attack said she was awakened by someone whose face she could not see having sex with her. She said she thought he was a different man, with whom she would have had consensual sex, the warrant said. That man had been with the group earlier in the evening, but had left before the others went to sleep.

When they moved from the darkened dorm room to a lit bathroom, she saw that the man was Thomas and rejected any further sexual contact, the warrant said.

Investigators said Thomas denied having sex with the woman when she was asleep and said their encounter in the bathroom was consensual, according to the warrant.