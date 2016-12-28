Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested for multiple car burglaries in Livingston
LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect wanted for multiple car burglaries in the parish.
Deputies arrested 17-year-old Blayson Fife following a joint investigation with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video captured Fife burglarizing vehicles in the Quail Creek subdivision. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the investigation began in late October. The investigation led to a suspect, who was incarcerated in Ascension Parish for similar crimes at the time. Later Fife was identified and linked to crimes that occurred in Livingston neighborhoods as well.
Ard said that several items were stolen from the vehicles and later recovered. According to Ard, only vehicles that were unlocked were targeted.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garage doors rammed, Zachary police looking for burglars
-
Nursing student credited with saving abandoned newborn
-
Police: Two suspects wanted in Amite gas station casino armed robbery
-
Doctors seeing more sinus infections around holiday season
-
Salvation Army flooded, moved, in need of donations