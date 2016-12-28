Teen arrested for multiple car burglaries in Livingston

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect wanted for multiple car burglaries in the parish.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Blayson Fife following a joint investigation with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video captured Fife burglarizing vehicles in the Quail Creek subdivision. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the investigation began in late October. The investigation led to a suspect, who was incarcerated in Ascension Parish for similar crimes at the time. Later Fife was identified and linked to crimes that occurred in Livingston neighborhoods as well.

Ard said that several items were stolen from the vehicles and later recovered. According to Ard, only vehicles that were unlocked were targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.