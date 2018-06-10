Teen arrested for burglarizing home on Alphonse Forbes Road

PRIDE - A 19-year-old arrested Sunday has been accused of breaking into a home and stealing items on Alphonse Forbes Road.

Booking records show that Cameron Leblanc of Baton Rouge has been charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

On May 31, officers were dispatched to a home after the victim advised that items were missing. Such items included a flat screen television, a guitar, and a jewelry box containing a high school class ring.

Arrest records say that on June 1, a 2005 Denham Springs High School class ring was sold to Hollywood Jewelers in Baton Rouge. Photos of the ring were taken and shown to the victim, who then confirmed the ring was hers.

Authorities say Leblanc had used his driver's license to sell the ring, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Leblanc was arrested Sunday and has been charged accordingly.