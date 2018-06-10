Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested for burglarizing home on Alphonse Forbes Road
PRIDE - A 19-year-old arrested Sunday has been accused of breaking into a home and stealing items on Alphonse Forbes Road.
Booking records show that Cameron Leblanc of Baton Rouge has been charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
On May 31, officers were dispatched to a home after the victim advised that items were missing. Such items included a flat screen television, a guitar, and a jewelry box containing a high school class ring.
Arrest records say that on June 1, a 2005 Denham Springs High School class ring was sold to Hollywood Jewelers in Baton Rouge. Photos of the ring were taken and shown to the victim, who then confirmed the ring was hers.
Authorities say Leblanc had used his driver's license to sell the ring, and an arrest warrant was issued.
Leblanc was arrested Sunday and has been charged accordingly.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Deer helps frightened fawn cross the street
-
Police in Denham Springs use teddy bears to comfort children
-
SWAT team conducts training exercises at abandoned homes in Bayou Corne
-
WATCH: Firefighters battle car blaze at Crowne Plaza
-
Baton Rouge's finest K-9 officers to compete in USPCA dog trials