Teen arrested for bringing weapons, masks to Assumption High School

Photo: Google Maps

ASSUMPTION - Authorities say a 15-year-old was arrested in Assumption Parish after he admitted to bringing a handgun to school.

A faculty member at Assumption High School found the .22 caliber handgun in a bathroom Monday morning. A school resource officer recovered the handgun and began interviewing staff and reviewing surveillance.

The deputy was soon able to identify the suspect and brought him in for questioning. It was then that the student admitted to bringing the weapon to school. Investigators also discovered a knife, razor blades and an assortment of masks in his bag.

The teen was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal carrying of weapons and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property.