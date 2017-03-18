77°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested for arson on Victoria Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a teenager Friday in connection to an arson on Victoria Drive.
The arson occurred Mar. 11, in lot 107 of Victoria Drive.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a witness identified the 15-year-old suspect in a line-up and he was taken into custody late Friday night.
Investigators say the arson was the result of a fight between neighbors.
The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
60-year-old family business robbed for first time; police looking for suspect
-
Good Samaritans helped console LSU student who sought refuge after being kidnapped,...
-
Mother Nature putting a damper on parade painter's plans
-
Source reveals new details in LSU student abduction
-
Water company says fire hydrants off limits to firefighters