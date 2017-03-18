77°
Teen arrested for arson on Victoria Drive

14 minutes 12 seconds ago March 18, 2017 Mar 18, 2017 Saturday, March 18 2017 March 18, 2017 2:36 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a teenager Friday in connection to an arson on Victoria Drive.

The arson occurred Mar. 11, in lot 107 of Victoria Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a witness identified the 15-year-old suspect in a line-up and he was taken into custody late Friday night. 

Investigators say the arson was the result of a fight between neighbors.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated arson.

