Teen arrested for arson on Victoria Drive

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a teenager Friday in connection to an arson on Victoria Drive.

The arson occurred Mar. 11, in lot 107 of Victoria Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a witness identified the 15-year-old suspect in a line-up and he was taken into custody late Friday night.

Investigators say the arson was the result of a fight between neighbors.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated arson.