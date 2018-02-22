Teen arrested for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

Photo: KATC

ALLEN PARISH- Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl.

Francis Comeaux was booked with first-degree rape of a child younger than 13, KATC reports.

Allen Parish deputies were called to Elton Elementary after a child reported to administrators at her school that she had been sexually assaulted. The victim was transported to the Lake Charles Child Advocacy Center. According to authorities, the investigation determined she was assaulted around Feb. 13.

Comeaux was booked into the Allen Parish Jail.