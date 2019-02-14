Teen arrested, charged with fighting officer at McKinley High

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a reported fight at McKinley High School.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, two girls got into a physical altercation Tuesday morning on campus. It's unclear what exactly started the fight.

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested for battery of a police officer and resisting arrest. It did not appear the teen was involved in the initial fight.

One of the girls in the altercation was treated for minor injuries. A school official says up to five students have also been suspended because of the fight.