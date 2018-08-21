Teen arrested at school, suspected in car theft off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Deputies pulled a teen out of class Tuesday morning and placed the student under arrest.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday at Woodlawn High School. Authorities said the teenager was involved in a recent vehicle theft somewhere off Highland Road.

Few details about the crime itself were made available.

The incident is under investigation.