Teen arrested after shooting at Ponchatoula park

PONCHATOULA - A man has turned himself in after a shooting at a park in Tangipahoa Parish earlier this week.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, 18-year-old Ladarius Jennings was arrested after gunshots were reported at Tasker Park in Ponchatoula Monday. Police say a fight broke out at the park, leading to guns being drawn and one person being shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jennings contacted police the next day and turned himself in. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm aggravated second-degree battery.