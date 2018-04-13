81°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested after shooting at Ponchatoula park
PONCHATOULA - A man has turned himself in after a shooting at a park in Tangipahoa Parish earlier this week.
According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, 18-year-old Ladarius Jennings was arrested after gunshots were reported at Tasker Park in Ponchatoula Monday. Police say a fight broke out at the park, leading to guns being drawn and one person being shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Jennings contacted police the next day and turned himself in. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm aggravated second-degree battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fatou the gorilla celebrates 61st birthday at Berlin zoo
-
Police issue traffic advisory for Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival
-
Gov. Edwards, Restore Louisiana Task Force to give update on flood aid
-
Century-old photos found in junk yard car
-
Louisiana House backs expansion of medical marijuana program