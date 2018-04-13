81°
Teen arrested after shooting at Ponchatoula park

Friday, April 13 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PONCHATOULA - A man has turned himself in after a shooting at a park in Tangipahoa Parish earlier this week.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, 18-year-old Ladarius Jennings was arrested after gunshots were reported at Tasker Park in Ponchatoula Monday. Police say a fight broke out at the park, leading to guns being drawn and one person being shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jennings contacted police the next day and turned himself in. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm aggravated second-degree battery.

