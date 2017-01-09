Teen arrested after high-speed chase through parishes

CROWLEY - Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a high-speed chase through three parishes involving four law enforcement agencies in south Louisiana.



KATC-TV reports Crowley Police officers stopped the teen for a traffic violation Sunday before he sped off and began the chase. The teen drove from Crowley into Acadia, Vermillion and Lafayette Parishes before heading back into Acadia where he stopped in a field.



Police say Adderall pills and a stolen gun were found inside the teen's vehicle after a search.



The chase involved the Louisiana State Police, Acadia Sheriff's Office, Rayne and Crowley Police.



The teen is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail. He's charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.