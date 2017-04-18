Teen arrested after high speed chase in stolen Camaro

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say an 18-year-old was arrested after he led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

Malik Keyon McDonald, 18, was charged with aggravated obstruction of a public highway, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of schedule 2 drugs. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday.

According to the probable cause form, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies patrolling in the Sherwood Forest area were alerted by a license plate reader that a nearby 2016 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but it fled at a high rate of speed.

“Moments afterwards, the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle in the 1100 block of N HarrellsFerry Road,” the document says.

The occupants of the car fled on scene but the driver, later identified as McDonald, was apprehended minutes later. McDonald admitted to deputies that he was in the vehicle but said he was not the driver.