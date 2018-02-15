70°
Teen arrested after firing gunshots across intersection
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a detective saw the teenager fire gunshots across a busy intersection in New Orleans.
The Times-Picayune/Nola.com reports jail records show that Coreyell Williams was booked with illegal use of a weapon and illegal carrying of a firearm. Police say the shooting occurred Monday and no injuries were reported.
Police say the detective saw Williams during a patrol take out a gun and fire multiple shots.
Williams is being held at the Orleans Justice Center jail with a $20,000 bond.
