Teen arrested after bullet pierces home, kills one inside

LOCKPORT - Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly Sunday night shooting in Lafourche Parish.

Around 10:25 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Fontinelle Street. At the scene, they found 19-year-old Alton Adams who had been struck by a single round. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned Adams was at his mother's house with six other individuals at the time of the incident. The suspect, 17-year-old Jyairus Folse, fired around eight rounds from outside the residence. At least four of the bullets hit the home.

Folse was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. The case is still under investigation.