Teen arrested, accused of making threats at northshore high school

Photo: Nola.com

MANDEVILLE - A 14-year old student was arrested at a school in St. Tammany PArish Thursday morning for allegedly threatening to harm classmates.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Lakeshore High School around 3:15 p.m. after two students reported the threats to a school resource officer.

Deputies located the student and arrested the teen on terrorizing charges. The juvenile was then transported to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.