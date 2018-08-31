82°
Teen arrested, accused of making threats at northshore high school

Friday, August 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Nola.com

MANDEVILLE - A 14-year old student was arrested at a school in St. Tammany PArish Thursday morning for allegedly threatening to harm classmates.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Lakeshore High School around 3:15 p.m. after two students reported the threats to a school resource officer. 

Deputies located the student and arrested the teen on terrorizing charges. The juvenile was then transported to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

