Teen arrested, 2 more wanted in Ascension home invasion

1 hour 48 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 4:30 PM April 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DUPLESSIS - Deputies have arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly threatened a group of people at gunpoint inside an Ascension Parish home.

According to the sheriff's office, the attack happened around 11 p.m. March 25 at a home along Highway 621. Investigators said three people, including Brennan Shy, entered the home wearing hooded sweatshirts while four occupants were inside.

The sheriff's office said the trio brandished firearms but left the home without taking anything. The three had already fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.

Investigators eventually identified Shy as one of the suspects.

Shy was booked on four counts attempted armed robbery, four counts attempted armed robbery with a firearm, home invasion, and aggravated kidnapping. Deputies are still looking for the other two attackers.

