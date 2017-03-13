Teen accused of sharing intimate photos on social media

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge teen was arrested Sunday after he shared intimate photos of a woman on social media.

According to arrest documents, a female victim told Baton Rouge Police that Brodrick Tuggle took a photo of her performing sexual acts and shared it on Instagram. The victim said she did not know Tuggle took the photo and did not give permission for him to share it.

The victim identified Tuggle as the person who took the photo by the clothing in the picture.

Police say Tuggle later admitted that he took the photos and shared it with a friend without the victim’s permission.

Tuggle was charged with non-consensual disclosure of private images. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.