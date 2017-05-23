Teen accused of setting fire to items in Central High concession stand

CENTRAL - Deputies say a teen faces a slew of charges after he allegedly broke into the Central High School baseball concession stand and set fire to some items last month.

Cole Allen, 18, was charged with burglary, simple arson, simple criminal damage to property, four counts of simple burglary and theft of a firearm. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday.

According to the probable cause form, the crime happened overnight between April 22 and April 23 at the Central High School concession stand. The person that called EBRSO said someone forced open the back door, damage several items and burned some items.

“There was approximately $3,000 in damage to several appliances, electronics and food items,” deputies note.

Investigators were able to lift fingerprints from items inside the burglarized building. On May 3, an EBRSO Latent Print Analyst matched the fingerprint to Allen.

Allen later surrendered to deputies on May 22. During questioning, deputies say Allen admitted that he and another person forced their way into the concession stand and damaged the items. Deputies note that Allen and the second subject live less than one mile from Central High School.

Allen was previously charged with a string of vehicle burglaries in the Biltmore Subdivision.

During questioning for the Central High School burglary, Allen said he wanted to come clean for additional vehicle burglaries. Allen said he was under illegal drugs when he and the second person would burglarize unlocked cars in the Old Biltmore subdivision.