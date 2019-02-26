63°
Teen accused of death threats after Mardi Gras parade fight

3 hours 30 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 11:53 AM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a teenager has been arrested on terrorizing and other charges in connection to a fight along a Mardi Gras parade route.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune quotes police documents as saying the 17-year-old threatened to kill people in Instagram posts after the fight Saturday night. A detective wrote in an affidavit for his arrest that he posted photos of himself and others holding a pistol.
  
Court records show the teenager was also booked on gun and drug charges.
  
Police say the threatening social media posts appeared about an hour after the fight between two groups on the St. Charles Avenue route. They say responding officers saw several who may have been in the brawl flee into the crowds.
  
Officers recognized some of those who fled as the teenager's "associates."
