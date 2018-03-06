Teen accused of attacking 51-year-old, stealing phone

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in New Orleans have accused a 15-year-old boy of attacking a 51-year-old man and stealing his cellphone.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the Jan. 26 attack was a group effort with at least six minors believed to be involved. The outlet cites a police department release that says the bicycling teens surrounded the victim and hit him in the back of the head.

The victim reportedly fell to the ground where the boys kicked and punched him before stealing his phone and fleeing.

The release says the teen was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.