Teen accused of assisting in auto theft, ditching vehicle near home

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 17-year-old was arrested after they say he assisted in stealing a vehicle and then leaving it about 50 yards away from his front door.

According to arrest records, on Jan. 28 around 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Police responded to a stolen vehicle report. Police located and recovered the vehicle in the 2200 block of 72nd Ave. behind an abandoned school.

Due to prior knowledge and interactions, a responding officer believed the suspect lived in a home approximately 50 yards from where the vehicle was abandoned.

Around 7:30 p.m. the same night, police responded to the aforementioned home in reference to a disturbance.

While investigating the disturbance, police informed the suspect, 17-year-old Tokobe Harris, of the auto theft and their suspicion of his involvement.

The homeowner then gave police written permission to search the residence, according to police. During the search, police located the victim's wallet, debit card, social security card and other items stolen from the vehicle.

Harris was then advised of his rights. He told police that his friend stole the vehicle and came to his house to hide the stolen items, according to police.

Harris was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for illegal possession of stolen things, principal to auto theft and principal to simple burglary.