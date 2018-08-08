90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teddy bear and lunch box in hand, local resource officer ready for first day of school

Wednesday, August 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

DENHAM SPRINGS - Teachers and students aren't the only ones kicking off the school year Wednesday.

SRO Daniel Bergeron, a new school resource officer, took a moment to take a photo before his first day. In the picture shared to the Denham Springs PD Facebook page, Bergeron appears to be holding a Steve McQueen lunch box and a therapeutic teddy bear.

Along with the cute photo, authorities posted a reminder for residents to obey the speed limits of school zones and to watch for pedestrians.

