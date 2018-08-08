90°
Latest Weather Blog
Teddy bear and lunch box in hand, local resource officer ready for first day of school
DENHAM SPRINGS - Teachers and students aren't the only ones kicking off the school year Wednesday.
SRO Daniel Bergeron, a new school resource officer, took a moment to take a photo before his first day. In the picture shared to the Denham Springs PD Facebook page, Bergeron appears to be holding a Steve McQueen lunch box and a therapeutic teddy bear.
Along with the cute photo, authorities posted a reminder for residents to obey the speed limits of school zones and to watch for pedestrians.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Shooter still at large after shots fired at officer Tuesday night
-
It's back to school time for West Baton Rouge, six other parishes
-
Historic Mississippi home makes moves to Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
School resource officers return to Baker schools
-
West Baton Rouge schools prepare for academic year