Teddy bear and lunch box in hand, local resource officer ready for first day of school

DENHAM SPRINGS - Teachers and students aren't the only ones kicking off the school year Wednesday.

SRO Daniel Bergeron, a new school resource officer, took a moment to take a photo before his first day. In the picture shared to the Denham Springs PD Facebook page, Bergeron appears to be holding a Steve McQueen lunch box and a therapeutic teddy bear.

Along with the cute photo, authorities posted a reminder for residents to obey the speed limits of school zones and to watch for pedestrians.