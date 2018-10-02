88°
Ted Cruz's campaign office evacuated after powdery substance found in mail

By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - Reports say that two people have been taken to the hospital after being exposed to a powdery substance in a piece of mail at Senator Ted Cruz's campaign office in Houston.

ABC 13 reports that Cruz's office in the Phoenix Tower was cleared out by firefighters late Tuesday morning. The ninth floor of the building was evacuated, and the elevators were turned off as a precaution.

The fire department says the evacuation order was lifted after the space tested negative for hazardous substances.

Officials say the two people taken to the hospital are not affiliated with Cruz's campaign.

