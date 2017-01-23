Technology part of New Orleans anti-crime, anti-terror plan

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities have unveiled an extensive, $40 million program to fight crime and terrorism in New Orleans.



It includes plans for round-the-clock monitoring of cameras in 20 high crime hot spots, take-home cars for police officers, high-tech imaging equipment to spot people carrying weapons and the eventual closure of popular Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic.



It comes as the city tries to end an increase in the murder rate; and, as officials look ahead to major tourist events like the upcoming NBA All-Star game and Mardi Gras.



Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and leaders of city and state police and the FBI discussed the plans at a Monday afternoon news conference. Much of the money for the program will come from the state's Morial Convention Center.