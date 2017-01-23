55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Technology part of New Orleans anti-crime, anti-terror plan

49 minutes 7 seconds ago January 23, 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23 2017 January 23, 2017 8:02 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities have unveiled an extensive, $40 million program to fight crime and terrorism in New Orleans.

It includes plans for round-the-clock monitoring of cameras in 20 high crime hot spots, take-home cars for police officers, high-tech imaging equipment to spot people carrying weapons and the eventual closure of popular Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic.

It comes as the city tries to end an increase in the murder rate; and, as officials look ahead to major tourist events like the upcoming NBA All-Star game and Mardi Gras.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and leaders of city and state police and the FBI discussed the plans at a Monday afternoon news conference. Much of the money for the program will come from the state's Morial Convention Center.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days